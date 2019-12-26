Man dies after assault at St. Clair Shores bar

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A man has died after an assault Sunday at a St. Clair Shores bar, police said.

Police said a call was received around 1 a.m. about a 47-year-old man who was unconscious at Kapones Sports Tavern at 24301 Harper Avenue.

When police arrived, the St. Clair Shores man was on the ground and was bleeding from his face. He was transported to a hospital, where he was in critical condition before he died this week.

Police said the man responsible fled the scene before officers got there. The man, a 33-year-old from Fraser, was identified and arrested without incident about 4 p.m. Sunday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department Detective Bureau at 586-445-5305.