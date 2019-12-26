Michigan man drunkenly crashes stolen car into snowbank, state police say

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man drunkenly crashed a stolen car into a snowbank and his passenger tried to convince police the car belonged to her, according to authorities.

Jamael Kelly , 25, of Petoskey, fled from a state police trooper around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Mitchell Street in Bear Creek Township, police said.

Kelly quickly turned onto Valley Crest Drive and crashed into a snowbank, officials said. He got out of the car and walked away, according to police. When a trooper ordered him to stop, he ran from the scene, police said.

A 47-year-old Petoskey woman was a passenger in the car, officials said. She told police she had been at a bar with the man and was on the way to her home.

Police said the woman told them she didn’t know who the man was. She said the vehicle belonged to her, according to authorities.

MSP officials said the vehicle wasn’t registered to the woman, and when they called the owner, he believed his vehicle was currently parked near his workplace. He said he had left his keys in the vehicle, police said.

Officers told the man his vehicle was currently stuck in a snowbank.

Another trooper saw Kelly walking down Division Road, police said. He tried to run, but was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Kelly was arraigned in 90th District Court in Petoskey on two counts of resisting and obstructing police, one count of operating under the influence, one count of tampering with a motor vehicle and one count of habitual offender.