Starbucks giving away free espresso drinks at ‘Pop-Up Parties’ through end of year

DETROIT – Starbucks is giving away free espresso drinks at “Pop-Up Parties” around the country through the end of the year.

The company announced Thursday that the parties will be held at 200 stores in the United States each day through Dec. 31.

The free tall espressos will be available at the parties from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. local time at each participating location.

Click here each day to check which Starbucks locations are participating.

Customers can choose from hot or iced drinks, including lattes, macchiatos, iced toasted white chocolate mochas and peppermint mochas.

Starbucks is also hosting a Happy Hour promotion Thursday with buy-one-get-one-free drinks. That promotion was offered each Thursday of December from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Customers must have the Starbucks app to get this deal.