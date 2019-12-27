Mother pleads for justice 6 months after son killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A mother is pleading for justice six months after her son was killed in a high speed crash. Police believe they know who killed her son.

Herman Walters, known as Rocky, was riding his motorcycle on July 28 when a high-speed driver slammed into him on Detroit’s west side. His body was dragged 150 feet.

“I didn’t put up a Christmas tree. I didn’t put up my decorations,” Walters’ mother, Juliana Baughman, said. "I never, ever thought this would happen.

Police believe Daniel Cook was the driver in the fatal crash. The U.S. Marshals are looking for him.

“Daniel Cook came down the Service Drive doing 90 miles an hour, went around another car, saw the bike and when he hit Rocky he was doing 83,” Baughman said.

The family isn’t giving up hope. They put up a billboard along I-75 in Madison Heights where a billboard shows the suspect’s picture.

“We’re all angry that someone has gotten away with taking away the person that we loved,” Walters’ grandmother Annette Sweet said.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“It would make it a little bit easier if we could have some closure on this,” Sweet said.