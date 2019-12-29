25 states reporting high flu activity

DETROIT – People who spent the holidays in bed with the flu are not alone.

According to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention 25 states are now reporting high flu activity. That is up from 21 states last week.

So far this season there have been at least 4.6 million illnesses, 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths from the flu. Officials say 22 of those who died were children.

Medical experts say it’s not too late to get a flu vaccine. Health officials believe it is the best way to prevent illness.