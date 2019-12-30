Detroit police investigating brawl at Family Dollar store on city’s west side

DETROIT – Detroit Police have launched an investigation into a brawl that broke out at a Family Dollar.

Video taken from inside the store on Dexter near West Davison showed two groups going at it, with one woman repeatedly hitting someone over the head with a shovel.

Just days after Christmas, the holiday spirit quickly dissolved inside the Family Dollar store on Dexter, near West Davison on Detroit’s Westside.

The video captured several grown adults throwing punches at each other near the entrance and then seconds later, another lady can be seen swinging a shovel at another woman.

“Oh my gosh. I’m astonished,” said Family Dollar customer PJ.

PJ shops at the store often, but didn’t know about the fight until Local 4 showed her the video.

“I’m appalled actually, because it’s in there. They’re swinging things, kids in there," PJ said. “It’s a family store and it shouldn’t have went down like that in there period. I wouldn’t have dare wanted to be the person in there while that was going on.”

PJ said it’s sad that even adults can’t handle things differently.

“It could have been handled in other matters. I was taught to talk stuff out,” said PJ.

Police said a report was filed but as of Sunday night, there have been no arrests.