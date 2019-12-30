Tim Hortons employee forced into freezer during armed robbery in Roseville, police say

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – An armed robber and a man carrying a plastic bag stole cash from a Tim Hortons restaurant in Roseville and then forced an employee into a freezer, officials said.

Police said two men walked into the Tim Hortons at 25511 Gratiot Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Sunday while employees were working in the back of the restaurant.

One man was displaying a handgun, according to authorities. The men demanded money and left with cash from the office and cash registers, officials said.

One man stayed with an employee in the back area of the building. He ordered the employee into the freezer just before leaving, according to police.

The other man went to the cash registers with the second employee, authorities said. Once the cash was turned over, the robber went to the back of the building, officials said. The employee hid in the bathroom, according to authorities.

Neither of the employees were injured, officials said.

One robber was described as a black man standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds. He was wearing an all-black hooded sweatshirt with a black face mask, black sweatpants and black shoes with a white wavy stripe down the outside, authorities said. They might have been Puma shoes, police said. He also wore black gloves.

The other robber was described as a black man standing 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with a black knit hat over the hood, police said. He had gray sweatpants, black shoes and black gloves on, according to authorities.

They left the restaurant with an undetermined amount of cash, police said. Officials believe they fled west from the building.