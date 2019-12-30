Women suspected of stealing from Troy store drag officer while fleeing in SUV, police say

TROY, Mich. – Two Detroit women suspected of stealing from a Troy store dragged a police officer while fleeing authorities in an SUV, according to police.

Officers were called at 5:49 p.m. Dec. 21 to the JCPenny located at 700 West 14 Mile Road in Troy, officials said.

As Markayla Darvay Pruitt, 23, and Zetorria Frances Ellis, 21, exited the store, officers approached, police said. The women ran through the parking lot and got into a black 2008 Saturn Vue, according to authorities.

One of the officers moved his patrol vehicle behind the Vue with his emergency lights on, officials said. He got out and approached the passenger side of the Vue and tried to take Ellis into custody, police said.

Another officer approached the driver’s side of the Vue to take Pruitt into custody, according to police.

Pruitt put the Vue into drive and accelerated forward, ripping the door from the officer’s hand, officials said.

When the Vue went forward, it trapped the officer on the passenger side partially inside the SUV, police said. The officer was dragged as Pruitt hit a parked vehicle on the passenger side of the Vue, slamming the passenger door into the officer, authorities said.

Pruitt struck another parked vehicle on the passenger side, hitting the officer a second time with the passenger door as he was still partially inside the Vue, according to officials.

The second officer followed the Vue until Pruitt crashed head-on into another vehicle, police said.

Authorities said Pruitt continued to press the accelerator, but the pursing officer pulled out his gun and ordered her to turn off the Vue.

The injured officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The women were arrested and charged with first-degree retail fraud, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer causing injury and assault with a dangerous weapon.

They were arraigned Dec. 23 at 52-4 District Court. Pruitt is being held in lieu of $300,200 bail. Ellis is being held in lieu of $225,000 bail.

Markayla Pruitt