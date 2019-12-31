30ºF

Police search for man suspected of robbing Gibraltar liquor store

Man targets Shore Liquor, officials say

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

A suspected Gibraltar liquor store thief. (WDIV)

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a liquor store in Gibraltar.

The man burglarized Shore Liquor on Saturday, according to authorities.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos is asked to call Gibraltar police at 734-676-1022. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Gibraltar Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying the suspect in the video. The suspect in the CCTV burglarized Shore Liquor in the City of Gibraltar on 12-28-19. If you recognize the suspect please contact the Gibraltar Police Department at 734-676-1022. You can remain anonymous.

Posted by Gibraltar Police Department on Monday, December 30, 2019

