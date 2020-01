SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday morning in Southfield.

The scene is on Berg Road north of 10 Mile Road. It doesn’t appear to be a hit-and-run situation. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim was a 72-year-old man from Southfield. His name has not yet been released. Several emergency vehicles were on the scene.

Berg Road is closed in the area.