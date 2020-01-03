21 Michigan counties awarded funding to improve railroad crossing surfaces
DETROIT – A $3 million fund to improve railroad crossing surfaces has been awarded to 21 counties in Michigan for 2020.
The Michigan Department of Transpiration announced the 41 projects that would be funded across the 21 counties, including in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
The selected projects could include minor asphalt repairs, installing completely new track and surface materials.
Here’s the full list of projects for 2020:
