Sanilac County asking for re-inspection of Madison Heights contamination site

SANILAC COUNTY, Mich. – The Office of Emergency Management has received inquiries concerning a parcel of property located in Marion Township.

This parcel has connection to the currently active hazardous material incident in Oakland County. Emergency Management visited the site Thursday and has contacted EGLE concerning this property.

The representative of EGLE informed us that the site was inspected in 2017 and no hazardous materials were found on the site at that time. A copy of that report has been requested.

Emergency Management has also requested a re-inspection of the property to ensure there is no hazardous material or other public health issues at the location.

Emergency Management will continue to monitor this situation, and will provide updates as they become available.

