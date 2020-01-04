3 hospitalized after violent rollover crash on Detroit’s east side
Truck, SUV involved in collision
DETROIT – Three people were rushed to a hospital Friday after a violent crash on Detroit’s east side.
A truck and an SUV collided just before 6 p.m. on Mount Vernon and Brush streets.
A resident in the area said he heard a loud noise and when he looked outside he found both vehicles on their sides with the drivers trapped.
Detroit police are investigating.
