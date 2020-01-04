37ºF

3 hospitalized after violent rollover crash on Detroit’s east side

Truck, SUV involved in collision

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Rollover crash in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2020.
Rollover crash in Detroit on Jan. 3, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Three people were rushed to a hospital Friday after a violent crash on Detroit’s east side.

A truck and an SUV collided just before 6 p.m. on Mount Vernon and Brush streets.

A resident in the area said he heard a loud noise and when he looked outside he found both vehicles on their sides with the drivers trapped.

Detroit police are investigating.

