Investigation reveals Novi mother killed toddler with knife before harming herself

NOVI, Mich. – An absolute tragedy unfolded at a Novi home Friday afternoon.

A 36-year-old mother with a history of mental health issues grabbed a kitchen knife, harmed her 2-year-old son who did not survive the attack, and then harmed herself with the same knife.

The whole incident unfolded on Sevilla Circle. That toddler was just about to celebrate his third birthday at the end of this month.

When the woman’s 35-year-old husband who works as a software engineer at an automotive technology company returned from work at 5:23 Friday he found his son’s body and wife in a first floor bedroom.

Investigators say the family is from China and moved to Michigan in 2014. The mother has suffered from a history of mental illness.

Sources tell Local 4 that the mother returned to China in September to be treated for mental health issues.

Just this past Thursday – the mom was admitted to a local mental health facility, but she was later released.

Police say there was apparently no concern that the child could be in danger.

Fewer than 24 hours later tragedy struck. Police have recovered the knife that was used.

The mother underwent surgery and will be under police guard Saturday night. Police want to talk to her if she survives and they do not want her to harm herself again.

We are also told that first responders who arrived to the home are having to deal with this very intense very sad situation.