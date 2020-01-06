Ascension Michigan hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to flu activity
WARREN, Mich. – Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state are implementing visitor restrictions due to an increase in flu activity.
Visitor restrictions at all Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state are now in effect, as of Jan. 6, 2020:
- Ascension Michigan hospitals are limiting visitors to those who are 14 years of age or older. Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu.
- Visitors should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms. If you are not well, please do not visit.
- No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.
- Hospitals are also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting.
Visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Ascension Michigan infection preventionists will continue to monitor influenza activity with MDHHS and will assess when restrictions can be lifted.
Ascension Michigan hospitals include:
- Allegan General Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital
- Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital
- Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital
- Ascension Providence Hospital
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension St. John Hospital
- Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital
- Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
- Ascension Standish Hospital
