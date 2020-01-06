Ascension Michigan hospitals implement visitor restrictions due to flu activity

WARREN, Mich. – Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state are implementing visitor restrictions due to an increase in flu activity.

Visitor restrictions at all Ascension Michigan hospitals across the state are now in effect, as of Jan. 6, 2020:

Ascension Michigan hospitals are limiting visitors to those who are 14 years of age or older. Children are at the greatest risk of getting and spreading the flu.

Visitors should be healthy – free from fever, cough, colds or stomach virus symptoms. If you are not well, please do not visit.

No more than two visitors will be allowed to visit with a patient at any one time.

Hospitals are also asking visitors to remember to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before, during and after visiting.

Visitor restrictions will remain in effect until further notice. Ascension Michigan infection preventionists will continue to monitor influenza activity with MDHHS and will assess when restrictions can be lifted.

Ascension Michigan hospitals include:

Allegan General Hospital

Ascension Borgess Hospital

Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital

Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital

Ascension Brighton Center for Recovery

Ascension Genesys Hospital

Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital

Ascension Providence Hospital

Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital

Ascension River District Hospital

Ascension St. John Hospital

Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital

Ascension St. Joseph Hospital

Ascension Standish Hospital

