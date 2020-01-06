‘He didn’t deserve this:' Friends grapple with brutal murder of 25-year-old Michigan man

BENNINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – We’re learning more about the murder of a man from the Flint area whom police believe met his killer through a dating app.

Kevin Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek was found dead on Dec. 28 in a Bennington Township residence. Bacon’s family reported him missing when he didn’t arrive for breakfast on Christmas Day. Bacon’s roommate said that Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app.

Police found Bacon dead when they searched the home of Mark Latunski. Police said he was hanging from a rafter and his body had been mutilated. Latunski was arrested and charged with Bacon’s murder.

Tiara Hill said Bacon was her best friend.

“He was just so good and he didn’t deserve this,” Hill said.

Hill said she read a poem she wrote during Bacon’s funeral to honor him.

“That was extremely hard to go up there and do, but it was something that I needed to do and I really think that he would appreciate it,” Hill said.

Bacon’s friend, Larae Johnson, said the news broke her heart.

“I want everybody to just be more aware. Just know, like, everyone thinks this can’t happen in your community but it can. It can happen to someone you know and I just want it to bring awareness and really make people think twice about who you’re meeting and what you’re doing and the information you give, all of that,” Johnson said.

Dozens of people attended Bacon’s funeral service last week.

“He was just always so friendly and nice to everyone he met. He always could put a smile on anyone’s face,” Bacon’s friend Angela Boshaw said.

Friends said the entire community is grieving the tragic loss of this young life.

“You could tell just by looking in there that there’s so many people that even if they weren’t part of his everyday life they’re going to be affected by this,” Boshaw said.

“I think a lot of people are going to hurt for a long time. It’s going to be something that’s hard to get over,” Hill said.