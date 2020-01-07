Man stabbed at busy Joy, Greenfield roads intersection in Detroit

DETROIT – Police cars and crime scene tape blocked the intersection of Joy and Greenfield roads for hours Tuesday morning.

Lori Fields was on her way to the bus stop when the heavy police presence caught her attention.

“I saw the police up here and I was like, ‘What happened?’ because obviously they have the whole street blocked off,” she said.

Detroit police said a 66-year-old man was stabbed in his head and his butt at the intersection early Tuesday morning. They’re not certain what caused this stabbing, but this crime scene has Fields asking a lot of questions.

“You get so comfortable here, and someone comes up and stabs you,” she said. “That’s just no ... no, not right.”

Police said the victim was rushed toa hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Meanwhile, officers do have a suspect in custody.

