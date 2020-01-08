34ºF

Green ooze investigation leads crews to Detroit building; scope of contamination remains unknown

Records show Gary Sayers owned building

DETROIT – The investigation spurred by a green substance found seeping onto I-696 in Madison Heights last month has led crews to another building.

A Detroit fire inspector was at the Commonwealth Industry building Tuesday in connection with the contamination investigation. The building on Commonwealth Street, west of the Lodge Freeway and north of I-94, appears to now be empty.

Public record searches show the building was at one point owned by Gary Sayers, the businessman who owned the now condemned Electro-Plating Services in Madison Heights. The substance on the freeway was hexavalent chromium coming from the basement of the business.

Sayers is currently in prison after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

The Detroit Fire Department has contacted someone associated with the Detroit building, and crews will be going inside next week to investigate.

In the meantime, the Environmental Protection Agency is awaiting test results of soil from the I-696 site to determine how deep the contamination spread.

