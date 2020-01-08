Ex-Utica Eisenhower girls basketball coach faces charges after ‘sexually explicit’ texts sent to players

UTICA, Mich. – A girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School in Utica, who was fired after the district said he sent inappropriate texts to players, now faces felony charges.

David Willman, 48, of Chesterfield Township, is charged with two felonies: accosting children for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime. The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said the messages were sexually explicit.

Willman was taken into custody Tuesday and arraigned on the charges Wednesday in the 42-1 Romeo District Court. He received a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to be back in court for a probable cause conference on Jan. 14.

The district fired Willman, who was the 9th-grade basketball coach, in December after school leaders said he sent inappropriate text messages to players.

