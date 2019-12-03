Girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School in Utica fired after district says he sent inappropriate texts to players

UTICA, Mich. – A girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School in Utica has been fired after the district said he sent inappropriate texts to players.

The decision comes as the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department launches an investigation. The district fired Dave Willman, who was the 9th grade basketball coach.

“It’s extremely inappropriate,” a mother said.

The mother, who did not want to be identified, said she has a daughter within Utica Community Schools. She said she was shocked at the news of a coach sending inappropriate text messages to players.

“My daughter is very open with me, so that’s something she would alert me to right away, I would think,” she said.

The district said Willman sent inappropriate text messages to players.

“I’m sure they did a thorough investigation before they made a decision,” the mother said.

Several people who lived near the high school hadn’t heard of the news until Local 4 reached out to them. Most didn’t want to talk on camera. Others had some strong opinions about the situation.

“Well that’s not right. If that’s true, that’s not right. He needs to be fired and prosecuted,” a local man said.

The district said the action was necessary and they are following all district policies and procedures.

The school is looking to fill the coaching position.