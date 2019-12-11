Vote of confidence for Oakland County police chief after his arrest

LAKE ANGELUS, Mich. – Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley received a vote of confidence from City Council at the body’s meeting Tuesday evening.

This comes after Farley’s arrest Nov. 30 when he was stopped by a Keego Harbor police officer in his Ford F-150 at 10:51 p.m. on Orchard Lake Road and was found to be operating the vehicle under the influence, police said.

Farley spent the night in the Oakland County Jail following the arrest. He was arraigned Monday on an operating while intoxicated charge and is due back in court in January for a pretrial hearing.

“It is my intention to take full responsibility for my actions. I have dedicated my entire career to enforcing the law,” Farley said in a statement. “I know that I am not above the law. That said, I am also not beneath the law. There is in our system of law a process that I must now go through in order to receive due process under the law."

The city’s mayor released a statement at Tuesday’s meeting, giving Farley a vote of confidence.

Before Farley joined the Lake Angelus force in January 2018, he worked with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Farmington Hills Police Department and Lathrup Village.

Farley is still on the job while he awaits his court date.