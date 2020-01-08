VIDEO: SUV hits Detroit business, flees the scene

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the driver of a vehicle that caused damage to a Detroit business.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at The Commons, a coffee shop and laundromat located in the 7900 block of Mack Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a vehicle that caused damage to a Detroit business on Jan. 8, 2020.

Surveillance video from the scene captured an SUV colliding with the business at a high rate of speed. The driver exits the vehicle and checks the damage on the SUV before driving off.

Video of the collision can be seen below.

The Commons is expected to remain closed until Friday while the business is repaired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.