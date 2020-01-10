Costick Center of Farmington Hills open as warming center this weekend
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Costick Center of Farmington Hills will be open as a warming center from Friday, Jan. 10 through Sunday, Jan. 12 to help shield people from expected extreme weather conditions this weekend.
The Costick Center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road in Farmington Hills between Middlebelt and Inkster. People using the Costick Center as a warming center do not have to be residents of Farmington Hills.
The warming center will be available on the following dates:
Friday, Jan. 10 until 10 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 11 and Sunday, Jan. 12 from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
For more information call 248-473-1800.
