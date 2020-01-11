60-year-old man in critical condition after shooting on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 60-year-old man was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after being shot on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, just after 3:15 p.m., the victim was shot in the 2200 block of Clairmount Avenue, a few blocks south of the intersection of Chicago and Rosa Parks boulevards. He was rushed to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The possible suspect was described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a brown complexion. He was wearing a black and white shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at ‪313-596-1040.