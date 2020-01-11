Detroit police seek suspected thieves after bag stolen from van

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating people wanted in connection to a theft from a vehicle on Detroit’s east side.

According to authorities, at about 7 a.m. Wednesday, a tan Buick sedan pulled into the parking lot of a local business in the 2700 block of E. Jefferson Avenue and parks next to a silver 2016 Chrysler Town & Country. After a couple of minutes, one of the suspects, exited the vehicle and used an unknown object to smash out the passenger side rear window of the Town & Country and grabbed a gym bag from inside.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5700.