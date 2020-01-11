Employees bound, held at gunpoint during robbery at Sterling Heights phone store

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A pair is facing charges in connection with a Dec. 31, 2019, armed robbery at a Sterling Heights AT&T store.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Bianca Webb and Travon Perkins, both 24, drove to the store in a white Pontiac, which was later used to track the pair down.

Officials said Webb, who was wearing a surgical mask, went in and out of the store multiple times as a lookout for Perkins some time between 2 and 3 p.m. Perkins then came into the store wearing a face-covering surgical mask, sunglasses and a woman’s wig. He was armed with a long-style gun, police said.

Perkins pointed the gun at two employees and a customer, then Webb zip-tied the three people and had them lie on the ground, officials said. Perkins got a security code from an employee, then went into the employee-only backroom and filled a duffle bag with more than $10,000 worth of merchandise, including phones, internet routers, Bluetooth speakers and earbuds.

Officials said Perkins then ushered the three victims into a bathroom in the backroom, where one of the victims called 911 while Webb and Perkins fled.

Police said the car was registered to a home in Lincoln Park, so they set up surveillance on the house Wednesday and executed a search warrant.

During the search of the home, which belongs to Webb, police said they found wigs, a mask, zip-ties and merchandise stolen from the AT&T store and an unregistered 9mm handgun. The gun used during the robbery was not found.

Police also found 66 grams of cocaine, two digital scales, 80 Oxycodone pills and 103 Adderall pills.

Webb and Perkins are charged with three counts of armed robbery, four counts of felony firearm and unlawful imprisonment.

Perkins is also charged with felon in possession of a weapon.

Webb is also charged with multiple drug felonies, receiving and concealing stolen property and another felony firearm charge for the gun found at her home.

"This obviously was a terrifying experience for the victims,” Prosecutor Eric Smith said. “The cellphones and merchandise can be replaced. Yet, these folks who were inside the store during the holidays, working and shopping, should never have had their lives’ jeopardized in such an egregious way.”