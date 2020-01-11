Michigan communities previously devastated by flooding prepare for weekend of heavy rain

WARREN, Mich. – Many Michigan cities are bracing for flooding this weekend.

Some communities, especially those that have been devastated by flooding in the past, have been taking precautions to prepare.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said the city has plans in place to handle the rain the area is expected to receive Saturday.

The city has prepared by checking the overflow basin to make sure it was empty and ready to receive additional sanitary water, and checking storm drains that frequently flood to make sure they are clear.

Pumps were also checked and higher pressure pumps have been purchased to eliminate street flooding in some key areas, Fouts said.

In Hamburg Township, residents have been told to prepare for flooding that could meet or exceed 2004 flooding along the Huron River.

According to the township, officials have been collaborating with Michigan State Police and Livingston County officials to prepare.