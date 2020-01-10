DTE, Consumers Energy bracing for power outages ahead of weekend storm

DETROIT – Utility companies are preparing ahead of a storm forecasted to hit most of Michigan this weekend.

DTE workers are monitoring a power grid where alarms will trigger for flooding and power interruptions.

“Snow and heavy ice are our worst fears because they weigh down power lines, they weigh down tree limbs that come down on power lines. So, we’re gearing up. Our crews are going to be on standby, ready to respond,” said Debra Dodd, with Consumers Energy

DTE said it is bringing in crews from out of state as it prepares for the storm.

For safety reasons, DTE says residents near power lines should assume lines are down once ice starts forming on lines until the company can verify none are down.

Customers are urged to prepare for power outages this weekend.