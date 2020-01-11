Police seek man who ran off with Detroit officer’s department issued weapon after fight

DETROIT – Police are searching for a man who ran off with an officer’s department issued weapon after a fight Friday.

Police say on Friday at around 9:20 p.m. at Old Redford High School in Detroit a fight broke out. During the fight a Detroit officer’s department issued weapon was lost. Police say a man picked up the weapon and ran off with it.

The man has been described as a 19-year-old black man, 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds with a dark complexion and braids. He was wearing a black jogging suit with a yellow symbol on the right side of the chest and black Air Max gym shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.