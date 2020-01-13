2 men steal shopping cart of Nike basketball shoes from Dick’s store in Bloomfield Township, police say

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two men stole a shopping cart full of Nike basketball shoes from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Bloomfield Township, police said.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the Dick’s Sporting Goods at 2105 Telegraph Road, according to authorities.

Officials learned from the store manager that two men loaded a shopping cart full of Nike basketball shoes and fled out the emergency exit in the back of the store.

Police are searching for two white men in their late 20s. One has brown hair, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds, officials said. The other has a facial tattoo, stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, according to authorities.

Officials estimate the men stole more than $800 worth of gym shoes.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.