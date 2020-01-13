Investigators take samples at Detroit site connected to Madison Heights business

DETROIT – Because of a Local 4 investigation investigators have also received new video that raises questions about what was happening inside the now-condemned Electro-Plating Services building.

Investigators descended on a Detroit property owned by Gary Sayers.

Sayers headed to prison recently after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

READ: New video shows officials removing samples of potentially hazardous liquid from Detroit building

The video shows investigators carrying new samples out of a building owned by Sayers in Detroit. In the containers a green liquid-type substance that could be similiar to the toxic ooze found coming from other building Sayers owned in Madison Heights.

Surveillance video shot in late November of last year shows a person using heavy-duty equipment to remove items from inside Electro-Plating Services. Paul Bonds caught the footage on security cameras on his nearby business.

READ: Discovery of green substance on I-696 leads to multi-county contamination investigation

“I didn’t pay any attention to it because I didn’t know they condemned the building,” Bonds said. “I start to hear on the news the green ooze was coming out of the building so I pulled up the security video to see what he was doing.”

READ: Michigan House Appropriations Committee schedules 'green ooze’ hearing

Local 4 has alerted investigators to make them aware of what was captured in the video. It was during that time last year that some believe Sayers was working to remove dangerous chemicals from the building in Madison Heights.