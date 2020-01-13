Michigan House Appropriations Committee schedules 'green ooze’ hearing

DETROIT – The Michigan State House Appropriations Committee has scheduled a hearing on the state response and communication related to contamination near I-696 in Madison Heights and ownership-connected property in Sanilac County and Detroit.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The House Appropriations Committee is chaired by Rep. Shane Hernandez, of Port Huron. The House said in a news release Monday that several state and local officials have been invited to testify including Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark.

Toxic liquid began visibly leaking onto the shoulder of I-696 in Madison Heights in late December 2019. State environmental authorities have been involved at the source, Electro-Plating Services, for more than a decade. The hearing is expected to focus on state response to the contamination and related issues, including response and communication related to property in Sanilac County’s Marion Township and Detroit.

“Any time public health might be compromised, residents and taxpayers expect a fast and effective response from the state with proper communication at all levels of government,” Hernandez said. “Examining the state’s response to these incidents will help determine steps to improve the process in similar situations moving forward."

Read more: