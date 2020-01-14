Man learns sentence for murdering sister, her boyfriend, leaving bodies in Clinton Township shed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man charged with murdering his sister and her boyfriend and leaving their bodies in a Clinton Township shed was sentenced Tuesday.

Robert Marzejka, 26, showed no emotion as a judge sentenced him to mandatory life in prison without parole. He only said two words throughout the proceedings.

Officials said Marzejka coldly planned the murder of his sister, Danielle Marzejka, 18, and her boyfriend, Seren Bryan, 19. He hid the bodies and then left town before being captured in Ohio, according to authorities.

There was no question Marzejka would be sentenced to life in prison. The only question was whether he would show any sort of remorse in court. That wasn’t even the case as Bryan’s mother gave a tearful statement about her kind-hearted son who put people at ease with his sense of humor.

“My hope was that he’d grow up to be a kind, thoughtful person,” his mother, Diane Bryan said. “I’m very thankful I saw him become that man.”

She reminded the court of how her son and his girlfriend died. Police said they were knocked unconscious with a hammer and suffocated under duct tape and garbage bags.

The bodies were found Aug. 26, 2018, in the bags inside a shed outside their Clinton Township home, officials said.

“Do you wish to say anything?” the judge asked Marzejka.

“No,” Marzejka said.

“You murdered your sister and her boyfriend and you don’t wish to say anything?” the judge asked.

“No,” Marzejka said.

“You don’t have much to say so I don’t have much to say, other than you are an evil man and going where you belong,” the judge said.

Marzejka’s attorney reiterated something that was rejected at trial by both doctors and the jury: that Marzejka was hearing voices and suffering from mental illness.