Man to be sentenced for murder of sister, her boyfriend in Clinton Township; bodies found in shed

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man found guilty of murdering his 18-year-old sister and her boyfriend in 2018 and leaving their bodies in a shed will be sentenced on Tuesday.

Robert Marzejka, 24, was found guilty in November on two counts of first-degree murder. His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before Judge James Biernat Jr. in Macomb County Circuit Court.

Danielle Marzejka, 18, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Seren Bryan, were found dead Aug. 27, 2018 in black bags in a shed behind the Rudgate Clinton Mobile Home Park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway, police said. They lived with Danielle Marzejka’s father and two brothers.

The bodies of a woman and man were found Sunday, Aug. 27, 2018 in a small shed behind a home in Clinton Township. (WDIV)

One of the brothers found the bodies when he noticed flies coming from the shed, according to police. He opened the shed and found two black plastic bags, police said. When he opened one of the bags, he saw a body part, according to officials.

Clinton Township police said Robert Marzejka’s 1999 Ford van was recovered in Toledo. He was arrested in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Aug. 29 on a murder warrant issued by the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Robert Leo Marzejka (WDIV)