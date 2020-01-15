34ºF

Woman arrested after stabbing man during argument on Detroit’s west side, police say

20-year-old man in critical condition

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after stabbing a 20-year-old man during an argument on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Police said the attack happened around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Linwood Street.

Officials said the woman was taken into custody.

The man is listed in critical condition.

No additional information has been revealed.

