Woman arrested after stabbing man during argument on Detroit’s west side, police say
20-year-old man in critical condition
DETROIT – A 20-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday after stabbing a 20-year-old man during an argument on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.
Police said the attack happened around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Linwood Street.
Officials said the woman was taken into custody.
The man is listed in critical condition.
No additional information has been revealed.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.