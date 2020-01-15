Young girl impresses audience at Oakland University basketball game with rendition of National Anthem
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old girl from Macomb Township is wowing people with her rendition of the National Anthem.
She started gaining attention when a video of her singing went viral. Olivia Scally, 6, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before an Oakland University women’s basketball game against Milwaukee on Saturday.
Watch the video above for the full report.
