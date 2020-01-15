39ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

39ºF

Local News

Young girl impresses audience at Oakland University basketball game with rendition of National Anthem

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Tags: Macomb Township, National Anthem, Local 4 News at 4, Local, Oakland University, Community

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 6-year-old girl from Macomb Township is wowing people with her rendition of the National Anthem.

She started gaining attention when a video of her singing went viral. Olivia Scally, 6, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before an Oakland University women’s basketball game against Milwaukee on Saturday.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: