Detroit man convicted of sex trafficking ‘treated his victims like goods’

DETROIT – A 70-year-old Detroit man was convicted Thursday on sex trafficking charges stemming from a 2016 incident.

Richard Knider Jackson was convicted on charges of sex trafficking using force and coercion, distribution of controlled substances, and maintaining a drug premises, as well as distribution of heroin and crack cocaine and maintaining a drug premises.

Authorities said a woman called 911 in 2016 pleading for help. Officers arrived to the home and determined it was used for human trafficking.

Police said they found evidence of drug use in that home that was in a state of despair. Police said there was a security gate at the top of the stairs inside the house.

“This defendant treated his victims like goods to be bought and sold,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. “He targeted vulnerable women and exploited them for his own profit. He manipulated his victims’ drug addictions and provided them with a constant supply of heroin and crack cocaine.”

Jackson faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. He will be sentenced on April 16.