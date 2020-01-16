Detroit police seek men after guns stolen from west side home.
DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating and identifying three people wanted in connection to a Detroit home invasion.
According to authorities, it happened just before noon on Dec. 23 in the 12000 block of Mettatal Street on Detroit’s west side. A home surveillance system captured the suspects walking throughout the residence, damaging property and taking a handgun and assault rifle before fleeing on foot.
Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:
- Man wearing an all-black Adidas jogging suit, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black shoes and black gloves.
- Man wearing all black with a white hooded sweatshirt and gloves.
- Man wearing blue pants, black and gray jacket, white hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
