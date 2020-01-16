Detroit police seek men after guns stolen from west side home.

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating and identifying three people wanted in connection to a Detroit home invasion.

According to authorities, it happened just before noon on Dec. 23 in the 12000 block of Mettatal Street on Detroit’s west side. A home surveillance system captured the suspects walking throughout the residence, damaging property and taking a handgun and assault rifle before fleeing on foot.

Police released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Man wearing an all-black Adidas jogging suit, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black mask, black shoes and black gloves. Man wearing all black with a white hooded sweatshirt and gloves. Man wearing blue pants, black and gray jacket, white hooded sweatshirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.