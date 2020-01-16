34ºF

Inkster police investigate stranger danger incident involving Dodge Durango

Officials seek public’s help locating driver

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Inkster, Wayne County, Local, Crime, Stranger Danger, Birchwood Street, Division Street
A Dodge Durango linked to an Inkster stranger danger incident. (WDIV)

INKSTER, Mich. – Inkster police are investigating a stranger danger incident that involved a Dodge Durango.

The incident happened in the area of Birchwood and Division streets, according to authorities.

Officials are searching for a newer, dark-colored Dodge Durango driven by a young man with a short-twists hairstyle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at 313-400-5387.

