Inkster police investigate stranger danger incident involving Dodge Durango

INKSTER, Mich. – Inkster police are investigating a stranger danger incident that involved a Dodge Durango.

The incident happened in the area of Birchwood and Division streets, according to authorities.

Officials are searching for a newer, dark-colored Dodge Durango driven by a young man with a short-twists hairstyle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at 313-400-5387.