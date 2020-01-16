‘It was shocking’ -- Pregnant woman shot in abdomen at Clinton Township apartment

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A pregnant woman was sent to the hospital Thursday morning after being shot outside a Clinton Township apartment complex.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pregnant woman shot in stomach while getting into car at Eastwood Village in Clinton Township

According to authorities, it happened just before 7 a.m. at the Eastwood Village Apartments, just west of I-94.

Police are still looking for the gunman.

“It was shocking," said Cynda Curley. "It gave me goosebumps when I found out it was her.”

Police said the victim was on her way to work and was getting into her car when someone shot her.

“I heard a big boom," Curley said. “Just one big giant loud boom.”

The woman went to a neighbor’s apartment for help. She was rushed to a hospital where she is recovering.

Police blocked off the parking lot and spent hours collecting evidence.

Police said they are searching for a man who got into the passenger’s side of the vehicle and fled.

The investigation is ongoing.