Clinton Township police: Woman shot while entering car at Eastwood Village Apartments

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Police have not identified the driver. The investigation is ongoing.
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A woman in her 30s was shot in her mid section Thursday morning when she was getting into a car at the Eastwood Village Apartments in Clinton Township.

Police said this happened just before 7 a.m. After she was shot she went into a neighbor’s apartment for help. She was alive and talking. Her exact condition is not known at this time.

Police are searching for a male suspect who got into the passenger’s side of that vehicle and fled.

