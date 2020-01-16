Man with hammer traps, punches, bites teenage girlfriend in car along I-75, police say

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Detroit man wielding a hammer trapped his teenage girlfriend in a car, punched her multiple times and bit her along I-75 in Berlin Township, officials said.

Monroe County deputies were called last week to northbound I-75 under the Ready Road overpass, according to authorities.

Multiple drivers called police to report a man and woman were fighting on Newport Road near the entrance ramp and then onto the northbound lanes of the freeway, police said. Callers said they saw a man punching a woman inside and outside a 2013 Buick Regal.

The Regal had been reported stolen out of Detroit, officials said.

Police said Jason McNeil, 20, of Detroit, and the 18-year-old Monroe woman were in an abusive relationship.

After a traffic stop, the woman told deputies that McNeil had punched her multiple times and threatened her with a hammer in the car. She said she got hold of the hammer and smashed the passenger side window, according to authorities.

Officials said the two got back into the car and McNeil locked the doors so his girlfriend couldn’t escape.

The woman was treated at the scene by Monroe medical officials, police said. She had an abrasion on her forehead that was bleeding because McNeil bit her, officials said.

She also had a bruise on her shoulder from a fight the day before, according to authorities.

McNeil was treated for a bloody nose and bite marks on his left hand, police said.

He is charged with domestic violence, felonious assault and possession of stolen property.