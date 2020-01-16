Oakland County Sheriff’s Office works to ID people suspected of stealing from business

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in identifying people wanted for theft from a Rochester Hills business on Sunday.

The people are accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of products. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office believes they could be involved with a similar incident in Orion Township.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriffs Office Rochester Hills Substation at 248-537-3530.

To remain anonymous, you can contact the tip line at 888-TURN-1-IN.