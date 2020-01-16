30ºF

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office works to ID people suspected of stealing from business

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Local, Orion Township, Oakland County, Oakland County Sheriffs Office Rochester Hills Substation, Rochester Hills Substation
Officials look for information on people wanted for theft from business. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are asking for help in identifying people wanted for theft from a Rochester Hills business on Sunday.

The people are accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of products. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office believes they could be involved with a similar incident in Orion Township.

Anyone with information should contact the Oakland County Sheriffs Office Rochester Hills Substation at 248-537-3530.

To remain anonymous, you can contact the tip line at 888-TURN-1-IN.

