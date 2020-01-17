Firefighter hurt rescuing 21-year-old woman from burning home in southwest Detroit

DETROIT – A firefighter was injured while rescuing a 21-year-old woman from a burning home in southwest Detroit Friday morning, according to Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

The firefighter suffered smoke inhalation. His mask and facepiece were removed while getting the woman out of the home.

Fornell said the firefighter was hospitalized afterward and is doing well . The woman’s 18-year-old brother jumped out of the second floor window and injured his back. The woman who was rescued is in serious condition. Two dogs were rescued, but two birds died.

As of now the cause of the fire has not been determined.