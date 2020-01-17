21ºF

Fitness Friday: Bollywood Dance Fitness

Bollywood Dance Fitness is a great workout being offered in Metro Detroit

Rhonda Walker, Anchor

Tags: Fitness Friday, Novi, Life Time Fitness, Local, News, Commerce Township, Canton, Local 4 News Today

NOVI, Mich. – Bollywood Dance Fitness classes are being taught by Shyam Thakker at the Life Time Fitness location in Novi.

Anyone can take the class and there isn’t a certain fitness level one needs to be at. Children can even take the class.

The classes are also offered in Canton and Commerce and Life Time is offering the first week free at these locations and Novi.

