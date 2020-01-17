Fitness Friday: Bollywood Dance Fitness
Bollywood Dance Fitness is a great workout being offered in Metro Detroit
NOVI, Mich. – Bollywood Dance Fitness classes are being taught by Shyam Thakker at the Life Time Fitness location in Novi.
Anyone can take the class and there isn’t a certain fitness level one needs to be at. Children can even take the class.
The classes are also offered in Canton and Commerce and Life Time is offering the first week free at these locations and Novi.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.