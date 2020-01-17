Mother, 1-month-old child missing after argument with family member in Detroit

DETROIT – A 21-year-old mother and her 1-month-old son have been missing for several days the mother got into an argument with a family member in Detroit, police said.

Jocey Walker and her son, Noah Davis, were last seen at 10:53 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Ewald Circle on Detroit’s west side, according to authorities.

Walker and her son left the location after she got into an argument with a family member, officials said. She left in a silver Chrysler four-door vehicle with an unknown driver, family members said.

Her loved ones said they haven’t heard from her since she left.

Walker is in good physical condition but suffers from a mental health condition and needs her medicine, police said.

Walker is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has a medium brown complexion, black hair in a short Afro and a piercing on the right side of her nose, according to authorities. She was last seen wearing a black winter Nylon jacket, a short-sleeved T-shirt, pink leggings and tan boots.

Noah weighs 7 pounds and has a light brown complexion with black, curly hair, police said.

Anyone who has seen Walker and Noah or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.