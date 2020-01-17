Name of WiFi hotspot on Delta flight concerns authorities at DTW
2 passengers of a Delta flight were taken for questioning
DETROIT – The name of a WiFi hotspot belonging to one of the passengers onboard a GoJet flight operating as a Delta-connecting flight concerned passengers Thursday night at Detroit Metro Airport, delaying departure.
Authorities took two people from the flight into custody, but they were shortly released. The plane left for its destination of Montreal.
Authorities would not say what the name of the WiFi hotspot was.
