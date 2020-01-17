Port Huron hockey announcer suits up when team needs goalie

PORT HURON, Mich. – The broadcaster for the Port Huron Prowlers seems to do it all -- announcing, social media, marketing and graphics.

But that’s not all ...

Three goalies were unable to play last weekend while the team was on the road, creating a major issue. So, Jeremy Skiba suited up.

General manager and head coach Joe Pace was surprised when Skiba said he would fill in.

“I asked him, 'Are you serious? and I asked him nine times after,” Pace said.

Skiba took it a step further. He didn’t neglect his broadcasting duties and instead chose to live stream his coverage of the game from the bench.

“I wore the other goalie’s gear. He helped me get it all on,” Skiba said.

Hear more about Skiba’s story in the video above.