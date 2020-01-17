Royal Oak police arrest members of Felony Lane Gang in middle of crime spree, officials say

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Police arrested two members of the Felony Lane Gang this week while they were in the middle of a massive crime spree in Royal Oak and Troy, according to authorities.

Man, woman arrested during crime spree

Royal Oak police officers were notified of possible gang activity around 5 a.m. Monday in the area of 900 South Main Street. There were two reports of thefts from vehicles in which the rear windows were smashed, officials said. A backpack and a purse were stolen, and one of the victim’s credit cards was immediately used to buy gift cards at Meijer and Rite Aid stores in Troy, according to police.

Officials said the gang members then targeted vehicles at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. They fled the area in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer with a Florida license plate, police said.

Royal Oak officers familiar with the gang began searching areas they deemed likely to be targeted. They said they found the Trailblazer unoccupied in the area of 12 Mile Road and Stephenson Highway.

Officers set up a perimeter and coordinated a search.

Zacharias Antoin Allen, 38, and Taylor Rose Wasserman, 22, both Florida residents, were arrested, police said. A third suspect was also identified during the investigation, officials said.

“I am extremely proud of my officers," Royal Oak police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue said. "The FLG is a notorious and dangerous criminal organization and they are very hard to catch. Within six hours of hitting Royal Oak we had them in custody.”

Charges

Allen is facing the following charges:

One count of criminal enterprises -- conspiracy -- a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

One count of possession of burglary tools -- a felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

One count of conspiracy to commit identity theft -- a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

One count of conspiracy to commit financial transaction device -- stealing/retaining without consent -- -- a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

One count of obtaining/possessing/transferring personal identifying information with intent to commit identify theft -- a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle with damage to the vehicle -- -- a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Two counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent -- a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Zacharias Allen (WDIV)

Wasserman is facing the following charges:

One count of criminal enterprises -- conspiracy -- a felony with a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

One count of conspiracy to commit identity theft -- a felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

One count of conspiracy to commit financial transaction device -- stealing/retaining without consent -- -- a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

One count of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent -- a felony with a maximum penalty of four years in prison.

Taylor Wasserman (WDIV)

Criminal history

Allen has an extensive criminal history in Florida and Tennessee, police said, including various weapons and assault convictions.

He has been convicted of fleeing and eluding, felony battery of a pregnant individual, kidnapping/false imprisonment, aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting police, cocaine, heroin and lewd lascivious act with a child.

Wasserman’s criminal history includes convictions for misdemeanor shoplifting in Georgia, according to authorities.

Arraignment

Allen and Wasserman were arraigned Thursday in 44th District Court.

Allen is being held in lieu of $250,000. Wasserman is being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Both are scheduled to return to court Jan. 24.