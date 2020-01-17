Test results near condemned Madison Heights business show water contamination

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – Test results from near a condemned Madison Heights business show water contamination.

The results of samples taken from storm drains and runoff near Electro-Plating Services were returned Friday. Results showed high levels of PFAS in Warren’s Bear Creek.

An investigation has been ongoing since a substance from the business was found on the freeway last month.

PFAS levels were at 17 parts per trillion in the creek. The acceptable level is 12.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. There’s been a growing concern about the effects high concentrations can have on human health.

The water in Bear Creek is surface water, not drinking water, but it still eventually makes its way to the Great Lakes. No hexavalent chromium, the substance found oozing onto I-696 last month, was found.

“This is a significant location of contamination,” said Jill Greenberg, the spokesperson for the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Greenberg said it is good no hexavalent chromium was present, but the investigation will continue.